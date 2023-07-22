Peter Obi Commends Nigerian Lady For Returning Missing $70k

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election has praised Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, a female employee of the Eko Hotel and Suites, for recovering lost $70,000 to a patron in Lagos.

New Telegraph reports that Mary, upon discovery of the bag containing the huge sum of money, reported the incident to the hotel management.

The General Manager of the hotel immediately started the process of returning the money to its rightful owner in accordance with the establishment’s principle of integrity and transparency.

In a statement issued via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, Peter Obi described the Nigerian Lady’s action as heartwarming and reassuring.

He noted that people like Mary, a Nigerian Teacher, Akeem Badru, who won the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, and many others deserve national honours, awards, and recognition.

He wrote: “It is heartwarming and reassuring that despite the hardship in the country and the prevailing moral decadence in society, a staff of Eko Hotel and Suites, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, was reported to have returned a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer of the hotel in Lagos.

“When will Nigeria start celebrating the likes of Miss Ngozi Mary for her honesty and integrity, Teacher Akeem Badru, for winning the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, and many others like them?

“These are the people who deserve to be given national honours and awards and recognition, instead of celebrating those who have impacted our nation negatively.

“In the New Nigeria that we desire, these are the kind of people that will be celebrated. A New Nigeria is Possible”

