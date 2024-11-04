Peter Obi Clarifies Comments On Church Vigils

Share

The Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi has addressed widespread criticism over his recent comments on the converting church vigils into productive night shifts.

Obi’s remarks, made during an interview on the “Honest Bunch” podcast, suggested that excessive time spent in religious gatherings from Monday to Friday may be affecting Nigeria’s productivity.

Following backlash that accused him of undermining religious practices, Obi in a statement issued by his media aide, Ibrahim Umar clarified that his comments were misrepresented and “Twisted” to imply he advocated for church closures.

Obi emphasized that his message was in line with Apostle James’s teaching that “Faith without works is unhelpful.”

He noted that Jesus Christ called his disciples from their places of work, not prayer.

Obi argued that Nigerians should balance work with worship, as he believes that being productive is a form of worship itself.

The statement stressed Obi’s respect for religion, describing him as a man of faith who merely sought to highlight how religious practices could coexist with productivity.

His stance sparked mixed reactions across the nation, with some Nigerians accusing him of encroaching on religious freedoms, while others acknowledged his call for a more balanced approach to faith and work.

