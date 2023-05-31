Peter Obi Celebrates Two Nigerians Guinness World Records Holders

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election has celebrated two Nigerians for becoming five-time and eight-time Guinness World Records holders.

Recall that Chinonso Miracle Eche, a young football freestyler and an indigene of Anambra State, is a five-time Guinness Book Record holder.

While Victor Richard Kipo is also a young football freestyler and an indigene of Akwa Ibom State is an eight-time Guinness Book Record holder.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle in a series of tweets to celebrate this young mind, Obi lauded Eche and Kipo for achieving the feat and using their skills in freestyle football to write their names on the global map.

The ex-governor of Anambra state commended them for bringing honour to the nation, adding that their story should inspire Nigerian youths and propel them to pursue their dreams.

He also encouraged the leaders to build a secure, conducive, and enabling environment that will aid the nation to discover and harness more creative talents in arts and sports.

He wrote: “I rejoice with and congratulate the duo of @ChinonsoEche and@VictorKipo, who is celebrated as five-time and eight-time Guinness World Records holders respectively.

“The youngsters have used their skills in freestyle football to write their names on the global map and thus brought great honour to the nation.

“Their story should not only inspire Nigerian youths and prod them to pursue their productive dreams with total commitment but should also encourage the leaders to build a secure, conducive, and enabling environment that will aid the nation to discover and harness more creative talents in arts and sports thus enhancing diametric development and progress.”