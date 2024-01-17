Peter Obi Calls On Tinubu To Tackle Nigeria’s Insecurity

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election and former Governor of Anambra State, has called on President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency address the pervasive insecurity bedevilling the country in order to keep his campaign promises to the people.

Given the circumstances Nigeria finds itself in, Obi, who expressed grave alarm on Tuesday over what he called a wave of violence sweeping through the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), cautioned that no foreign partner or investor would want to invest in Nigeria.

He claimed that the recent deaths of the two young girls who had been kidnapped in Abuja added to the grim situation and emphasised the need for the authorities to act decisively and immediately to address it.

The former governor of Anambra State bemoaned in a statement released on his X Twitter on Tuesday that while President Muhammadu Buhari’s previous administration, which he won with the campaign pledge to address security, the economy, and corruption, insecurity had gotten worse.

“As terror attacks, banditry, kidnappings and violence continue to rage through the country, it is more concerning now with the surge of violence spreading through the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The recent killings of two abducted young girls in Abuja make it more depressing and urgent. It is now time for us, the leaders, to take all forms of serious measures to tackle the situation. It is unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015, campaigned and won the elections on three items; Security, Economy and Corruption (SEC).

“After his eight years in office, the situation has worsened in all three areas. The present administration, on assuming office, promised to deal decisively with the same situation – Security, Economy and Corruption. Today, however, the situation is getting even worse than ever.

“At the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association held in Lagos in August 2022, the then Vice Presidential candidate, Sen Kashim Shettima, categorically stated that if APC is elected, he as Vice President would be in charge of security, while the President as an expert in the economy would handle the economy.

“Nigerians, therefore, now implore them to fulfil their campaign promises. Even if they do not achieve 100% results, we want to see 100% effort.

“It is now time to stop all forms of foreign trips from people in government until we deal with the ugly situation facing us at home. No foreign investor or partner would like to invest in Nigeria, with the situation we now find ourselves in.

“We must make sincere efforts to end the spread of violence and insecurity in our nation in order to make any meaningful progress.”