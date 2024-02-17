Peter Obi Calls For Healthcare Reforms, Donates N2m In Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election (LP), Peter Obi on the eve of World Sick Week visited the Tungan Madaki Primary Healthcare Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja in a renewed effort to draw attention to the urgent need for healthcare reform in Nigeria.

Obi who tour the 32-village healthcare centre in the nation’s capital, where he gave N2 million to help with facility renovation, highlighted the vital role that the nation’s health sector plays in the advancement and development of society.

the former governor of Anambra State emphasised the gravity of the situation and the need to revitalise primary healthcare, which is a pillar of the Human Development Index (HDI) and essential for reducing poverty, improving education, and promoting general well-being.

Shocking figures, he claims, show that less than 10% of Nigeria’s primary healthcare facilities are running efficiently due to problems like understaffing, equipment shortages, and degradation. It is concerning to note that more than 50% of these centres are in a state of deterioration and require urgent repair.

Obi bemoaned the misdistribution of funds, citing instances like the divergence of more than N70 billion for the purchase of automobiles and the building of parking lots for members of the National Assembly, while primary healthcare only receives N59 billion.

The former governor of Anambra State denounced the differences in the distribution of funds, pointing out that even with a lower population, Nigeria still has a higher newborn death rate than India.

According to Obi, the Aso Rock Clinic gets N21 billion in capital funding, while the frontline National Hospital in Abuja gets N2.8 billion. The entire capital budget for the six major teaching hospitals is less than N15 billion.

As World Sick Week approaches, Obi urged the government to reallocate funds to meet the urgent demands of the healthcare industry and reevaluate its objectives in order to show a strong commitment to healthcare reform.