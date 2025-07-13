Peter Obi Breaks Silence On Food Serving At Imo Event

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has clarified the reason behind his much-discussed act of serving food at a recent charity event in Imo State.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that a photo of the former Governor of Anambra State personally serving food to guests at the Jubilee of Hope event went viral on social media, sparking widespread debate and speculation.

Addressing the controversy, Obi took to his official X account to explain the gesture, saying the event was not about publicity, but a private act of service to the poor, adding that true leadership is rooted in service and humanity.

According to the economic expert, many of the poor attendees personally requested that he serve them, and he could not ignore their plea.

Obi emphasised that the event was intended for the wealthy and influential to “come down from their high places” and serve the less privileged not as a show, but as a commitment to empathy, equity, and shared responsibility in nation-building.

Obi wrote. “It’s sounding strange that I was seen serving food to people. Let me be clear, that event was not about me. It was called the Jubilee of Hope, and its purpose is straightforward — to remind us all that true leadership is service.

“I stayed longer because many of the poor attendees requested that I serve them personally. I could not ignore them. That was the only reason. Otherwise, there was nothing special about what I did. Service is not special, it is expected.”

He noted that the event was private, and he did not invite media coverage. The images that surfaced online were shared by third parties.

“As expected, the usual naysayers and paid agents went to work trying to twist something sincere into something political,” he said.

Obi added that other prominent Nigerians, including Cardinal John Onaiyekan, Senator Osita Izunaso, and Dr. A.B.C. Orjiako, also participated in the food-serving exercise quietly and without fanfare.

Highlighting his long-standing commitment to humility, Obi said his lifestyle — both in public office and private life — reflects simplicity and self-service.

“Even now, in private life, I do not have a house help. When guests visit my home, I serve them myself. I live simply. I sweep, I clean. For me, humility is not a campaign strategy; it is a way of life,” he said.

Obi concluded his statement by urging Nigerian leaders and citizens alike to embrace a culture of service and empathy in addressing the needs of the poor and vulnerable.

“We cannot speak of building a New Nigeria while ignoring the hungry, the forgotten, and the poor. Events like this must not remain symbolic; they must become cultural,” he said.

“Let us work together to build a country where hope is not seasonal, and dignity is not a privilege, but a right. A New Nigeria is POssible.”