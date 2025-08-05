Peter Obi: Atiku, history beckons

The reception the African Democratic Congress (ADC) received since it was adopted as an opposition coalition platform to contest the 2027 general elections, showed the determination of Nigerians to enthrone people-oriented government in the country.

It was reported that the website of the party crashed three times within a space of 48 hours, due to an unprecedented surge of traffic from Nigerians seeking membership and information about the ADC.

Indeed, this is a symbol of mounting public hunger for political change ahead of the 2027 general elections. This, in the words of political analyst, Sani Kabo, is “a reflection of the growing appetite for real political realignment.”

Interestingly, those seeking information about the party, were eager to know the role of the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, in the new political arrangement. And to avoid controversy, Demola Olarewaju, Special Assistant on Digital Media and Strategy to former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar, who announced the pressure on the ADC’s digital infrastructure on his X, answered in affirmative.

Olarewaju further told the enquirer: “May your movement continue to grow also,” apparently in reference to the Obidient Movement, Obi’s support base.

A similar scenario was witnessed in 2022 when Obi left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party. The relatively unknown party attracted hordes of Nigerians immediately Obi joined the party and became its presidential candidate.

Al Jazeera television reported that Obi inspired a zealous movement of mostly youths and disrupted Nigeria’s traditional two-man presidential contest. Prior to the 2023 general elections, Nigerians were forced to make a choice between only two political parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But the entrance of Obi on the platform of the Labour Party changed all this narrative. Nigerians then had a third option, which the Labour Party provided. Wilfred Okiche and Eromo Egbejule, who anchored the Al Jazeera report, admitted that since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, the presidency had rotated between two political parties, the PDP and the APC.

According to the media organisation, several polls and surveys, prior to the February 25, 2023 presidential election, had projected a win for Obi, including one conducted for Bloomberg News by Premise Data Corp in September 2022 in which 72 per cent of respondents named him as their first-choice candidate. The medium had reported that:

“In the eight months since defecting from the PDP, Obi’s promises of inclusion and accountability have resonated far and wide, resulting in a groundswell of support reinvigorating an otherwise lacklustre campaign. “Numerous endorsements that have ruffled feathers in the political establishment have followed, including from former President Olusegun Obasanjo who describes Obi as a ‘mentee’, as well as prominent author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who calls him her ‘dearest big bro'”.

Well, what has become the (mis) fortune of the Labour Party before the 2023 general elections and immediately after, has become the fortune of the ADC because of Obi. Political analysts and commentators have not ceased to project what would be of ADC after the choice of its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Expectedly, the projections have been “in the event if Peter Obi fails” to win the ticket. One of the commentators said what ADC needs “is a candidate with charisma, credibility, and public affection… Peter Obi is the ideal choice (because of) his strong grassroots following and national appeal.”

Obi had promised to serve only one term if elected, and the analyst said such a stance could build trust. “If they delay or make the wrong decision, the opposition could be completely defeated. “Obi is their best hope—he’s beloved, he mobilises crowds, and he’s the people’s candidate.” Obi is the rave of the moment. His recent 64th birthday reinforced Nigerians’ love for him, especially the youths, who at the moment constitute the greater majority of the voting population.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said out of the over 93.5 million registered voters on its register, the youths constitute about 51 per cent, or over 48 million. The Commission will soon begin another round of Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise, for those who missed the previous exercises and youths who attained the age of 18 since the last CVR exercise.

Of course, many people know that the majority of new registrants will be the youths. Nigerians and even Obi recognise Atiku’s democratic credentials. As a matter of fact, Obi owes his presence in Nigeria’s national political scene, first to former President Goodluck Jonathan, and then Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Jonathan appointed Obi into his economic team, while Atiku made him his presidential running mate in the 2019 presidential election, which many people still believe was won by Atiku/Obi. Obi, as a humble man, has never forgotten his political benefactors.

Just as Atiku is grateful to late Alhaji Shehu Musa Yar’Adua for bringing him to political limelight, so Obi is always grateful to Atiku for picking him as his presidential running mate in 2019. If there is anything Shehu Musa Yar’Adua wished, it was to see Atiku emerge as Nigeria’s president.

That was why he supported Atiku’s 1993 Social Democratic Party (SPD) presidential bid and deployed his political structure that saw him come third in the first round of the primary.

Obi’s superlative performance in the 2023 presidential election, despite contesting on a relatively unknown political party platform, and without an elected governor or even a councillor, was indication of his mass appeal. He did not only win Southern votes, he also won three states in the North Central including Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

What Obi needs is the North which Atiku has undisputable control. Now that coalition leaders have adopted the ADC platform to contest the 2027 general elections, Nigerians expect Atiku to join elder statesmen to adopt Obi as presidential candidate of the ADC. This is because the preponderance of opinion is that the presidency should remain in the South till 2031.