Peter Obi Arrives Court As Tribunal Resumes Hearing Today

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential poll, Peter Obi has arrived in court for the continuation of his suit challenging the success of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 poll.

New Telegraph gathered that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is set to take the case of the LP and its presidential candidate against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu, Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the last sitting was on Friday and the Labour Party presented evidence (certified true copies of INEC results from states).

But for the hearing, Obi is physically present and the petition is expected to continue with the tendering of evidence at this sitting.

In the sitting which was stated to resume today, Monday, it was reported that the LP lawyers arrived with more boxes of evidence to the court.

The members of the Counsel announce their presence in court and Obi also introduced himself to stand in for the petitioners (LP & himself).