Peter Obi Applauds Northern Traditional Rulers’ Stand On Insecurity

Share

Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has commended the Northern traditional rulers for their bold and timely intervention on the worsening security situation in the region, describing their recent declaration as a display of courage and genuine leadership.

Obi, in a statement posted via his official handle, aligned with the royal fathers’ position that “enough is enough” regarding the persistent killings, kidnappings, and general insecurity plaguing parts of the country.

“Their collective voice, as reported, underscores the urgent need for decisive action to protect lives and restore peace in our communities,” Obi stated.

The former Anambra State governor urged government at all levels to collaborate more closely with traditional rulers, whom he described as trusted custodians of the grassroots, in addressing the security crisis gripping the nation.

“Their commitment to addressing these challenges and offering counsel to regional governors reflects true leadership and a deep concern for the well-being of their communities,” he added.

Obi emphasized that the position of the Northern traditional rulers should serve as a clarion call to all Nigerians, especially political and community leaders, to set aside differences and unite in the search for lasting solutions.

“We must unite, irrespective of political affiliations, to implement lasting solutions that address the root causes of our nation’s challenges,” Obi urged.

He concluded by advocating for a renewed national commitment toward building a country where every citizen feels safe, valued, and empowered.

The Northern traditional rulers had recently raised concerns over the increasing level of insecurity in the region, calling on political leaders and security agencies to act decisively to halt the violence and restore order.

Share