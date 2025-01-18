Share

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has commended six Nigerians recently listed among the 400 recipients of the prestigious Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE) by outgoing United States (US) President, Joe Biden.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the PECASE is the highest U.S. government recognition for outstanding contributions to science and engineering.

Among the recipients of this prestigious award are Nigerian Azeez Butali, a Gilbert Lilly-endowed professor at the University of Iowa’s College of Dentistry, renowned for his groundbreaking work in dentistry and oral health.

Another awardee is Nigerian Ijeoma Opara, an associate professor of public health at Yale School of Public Health, whose research in public health and youth advocacy has earned her international acclaim.

Oluwatomi Akindele, a postdoctoral researcher at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, was also recognized for her innovative contributions to advanced scientific research.

READ ALSO:

Similarly, Eno Ebong, an associate professor of chemical engineering at Northeastern University, received accolades for her impactful research in biomedical engineering.

Oluwasanmi Koyejo, an assistant professor of computer science at Stanford University, was honoured for his pioneering work in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Lastly, Abidemi Ajiboye, the executive vice chair of the biomedical engineering department at Case Western Reserve University, was celebrated for his significant advancements in neuroengineering and rehabilitation technologies.

Lauding President Biden, Peter Obi in a post on his verified X handle celebrated the honorees for their achievements, which exemplifies Nigeria’s global impact in science and technology.

The former Anambra State governor described their recognition as a testament to their hard work and visible contributions to global scientific and technological advancement.

He emphasized the importance of investing in education to nurture the talents of Nigeria’s youth and propel national development.

Share

Please follow and like us: