Peter Obi Applauds Nigerian Youths Amid Economic Hardship

Amid the economic realities, the National Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Sunday, praised the youths for their tenacity and courage, especially during the election period.

Obi, former Governor of Anambra State lamented that most of the fears he expressed during the campaign period have come to fruition.

Speaking during an event hosted by Obidient support groups in Abuja with the topic “Redefining Our Options and Consolidating Our Legacies,” Obi said despite the catastrophic circumstances facing the nation, he urged Nigerians to hold onto hope, saying that a new Nigeria is still achievable.

The statement reads, “The nation has heard us. The youth have carried the mantle of changing their destiny and the direction of our country. They cannot wait to take back their country from those who regard national leadership as a criminal racket.

“I also salute the patriotism and freedom of choice of those who may not have supported or voted for us.

“I salute your courage and tenacity. Together, we made the courageous statement that a new, more prosperous, more united Nigeria is not only possible but also within reach of all Nigerians.

“You braved the odds, you defied the pessimism of nay-sayers, you made incredible sacrifices and clung to the stubborn belief that this land is our country and that its future is ours to shape for our common good and the good of posterity.

“Looking back at what happened at the election and the situation in the country today, we were correct in saying that the old ways of politics should give way to a new progressive Nigeria.

“In the twelve months since that election, most of the fears we expressed for our nation if we went the way of the old politics have come to haunt us in frightening forms.

“We may have lost an election but we have won a moral victory of epic proportions. All the worst fears that we warned might happen have all been playing out.

“Our national economy has been driven into perhaps the worst state in all of our national life. The population of those classified as multi-dimensionally poor has climbed astronomically to over 80% of our population.

“Similarly, unemployment is galloping, for a predominantly youthful population, this scenario is dire and frighteningly dangerous.

“The hunger protests have united our people across ethnicity, language, region, faith, and location. This is another confirmation of our belief that Nigerians are united by the circumstances of their living conditions, not by artificial barriers raised by opportunistic politicians. We are now one people under hunger.

“Despite our current problems and setbacks as a nation, I am glad to reassure our supporters and compatriots that there is nothing in our dark experiences that has dampened my resolve and optimism in the possibility of the New Nigeria that we all strove so hard a year ago to enthrone.”