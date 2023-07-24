Peter Mbah’s Certificate Saga: NYSC Cannot Err Group Insists

A Human Rights group, Save Nigeria Movement and the Federation of Freelance Journalists, on Monday, noted that after 50 years of strict adherence to its rules and mandate, the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) could not have suddenly erred on the authenticity of Mr Peter Mbah’s certificate.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, the duo of Rev. Solomon Semaka and Oduma Abel Kings, the National Coordinators of Sava Nigeria Movement and Federation of Freelance Journalists respectively, maintained that the certificate being presented by the Governor was a complete fabrication and has no connection to the NYSC.

The CSOs while giving a detailed rundown of the events that transpired more than 20 years to show that the NYSC keeps impeccable records, insisted that Mbah who is Governor of Enugu State should take responsibility for his actions rather than resort to a media war

The CSOs said: “We have amassed undeniable evidence supporting the NYSC position. Records from various open sources, including NYSC correspondences, court documents, and tribunal proceedings all confirm that the NYSC did not issue the specific certificate with registration number A808297 to Governor Peter Mbah at any time.

“The NYSC keeps excellent records and it’s on record that after graduating from the University of East London, Mbah was mobilized for the 2001/2002 Service Year and posted to Lagos State.

“However, he later applied to defer his service to attend Law School. Upon resuming his service in May 2003, he was meant to complete it in September of the same year. However, he was appointed Chief of Staff to the Governor of Enugu State on July 14, 2003, which led to his alleged abandonment of the NYSC program. Can those desperately trying to defend this illegality say the NYSC deployed Mbah from Lagos and posted him to serve as Chief of Staff in Enugu State?”

The CSOs further clarified that, according to NYSC tradition, uncollected discharge certificates were returned to the National Directorate Headquarters. In Mbah’s case, his unclaimed certificate with serial number A673517 is on record, refuting his claim that he was issued a certificate by the NYSC Secretariat in Lagos.

“Any attempt to discredit the NYSC using whatever tactics including security agencies won’t work. The NYSC has proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Trying to shift the focus away from the core issue which is the authenticity of Governor Peter Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate won’t work either. We demand unequivocally that the Governor disclose the source of the counterfeit certificate rather than employing legal maneuvering to save face.

“As CSOs, we shall continue the pursuit of truth, justice, and accountability in leadership. We urge all Nigerians to support the country’s institutions and build a culture of excellence for future generations. As a leader, the CSOs maintained that the best thing for Mbah to do is to apologise to the NYSC and the Nigerian public, offer himself for re-mobilization, and complete his national service as every core gentleman will do.”