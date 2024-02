The Executive Governor of Enugu State, Mr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah on Friday bagged the New Telegraph Governor of the Year award for courage in Leadership.

Governor Mbah received the award in the company of his commissioners and media aides at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mr Dakuku Peterside presented the award to Mbah alongside the Managing Director and Editor in Chief of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Ayodele Aminu.