Peter Mbah: Argument For And Against APC (1)

Across Enugu State, the buzz is unmistakable: Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah may be on his way out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the platform on which he was elected in 2023. He has denied the rumour several times, but his body language continues to suggest otherwise. If there is any truth to it, then the long and unbroken romance between Enugu and the PDP – stretching from the party’s formation in 1998 to its 26 years of dominance in the state – may finally be drawing to a close.

If Governor Mbah eventually leaves the PDP, it would mark an unprecedented turn in the state’s political history. And if he chooses the All Progressives Congress (APC) of all parties, it would not just be a defection—it would be nothing short of a political earthquake. For the first time since 1999, Enugu, the symbolic fortress of the PDP in the South-East, would be shaken to its foundation by its fiercest rival. A prospect that was once unthinkable is now the subject of hushed conversations across political circles in the state.

History teaches us that defections in Nigeria usually begin with denial before ending with elaborate justifications. And justifications have started pouring like rain in Enugu, masked as endorsements for Mbah’s 2027 reelection. What then, one may ask, would justify such a dramatic move today? The answer lies in the layers of crises that have recently engulfed the PDP.

Crises may be the oxygen of Nigerian politics, but the PDP’s current implosions verge on the suicidal. Once hailed as Africa’s largest political party, it has struggled with one internal battle after another since the aftermath of the 2023 elections. Of all these issues, none has drawn Mbah’s attention more sharply than the seemingly simple but deeply significant tussle over who, between Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye, should hold the office of National Secretary.

Senator Anyanwu, elected in 2021, vacated the position in 2023 to contest the November Imo governorship election. In his absence, the South East zonal caucus nominated Sunday Ude-Okoye as his replacement. After his electoral defeat, Anyanwu insisted on returning to complete his four-year term—an insistence that Mbah and the zone strongly opposed.

What should have been a matter for simple internal dialogue metastasized into full-blown litigation. By the time the dispute reached the Supreme Court, it had turned into a hydra-headed political intrigue. Despite Ude-Okoye’s renomination in May, the party’s acting national chairman backed Anyanwu’s continued stay in office, deepening already existing factional lines in the PDP. The clearly explicit decision of the Supreme Court ended up an academic exercise. At one point in June, a visibly exasperated Governor Mbah warned that PDP members in the South-east might be forced to reconsider their membership if the party refused to recognise Ude-Okoye as National Secretary.

For him, the decision to retain Anyanwu was more than a personnel matter; it was proof that the PDP had little regard for the South-east. His response was pointed: he boycotted the last National Executive Council meeting, the party’s highest decision-making body after the convention. Meanwhile, reports suggest that PDP flags and insignia have quietly disappeared from Lion Building, the seat of government in Enugu.

To outsiders, the quarrel might appear trivial—one of the many intrigues politics often throws up. But to someone like Mbah, who insists on principle, it is existential. In most of his public speeches, he has spoken less as an opposition figure and has openly acknowledged the positive impact of Tinubu’s economic policies. Many people find this disposition alarming, coming from one of the PDP’s shining lights.

The real question is no longer whether he will leave, but where he would go. The whispers point to the APC.

If politics were a courtroom, the arguments both for and against Mbah joining the APC would be weighty. To assess them, one must look beyond the PDP’s present troubles and consider the larger picture—history, strategy, and Mbah’s political survival. The attraction to the APC is not hard to understand.

For a strategist like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is keen to build a counterweight to Peter Obi in the South-east, the defection of opposition figures is a clear objective ahead of the 2027 general elections. Tinubu’s admiration for Mbah is evident. During his official visit to Enugu in January, he praised the governor’s “innovative governance model” and hinted at partnership. Weeks later, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo echoed the sentiment while inaugurating Enugu Air, openly declaring that Mbah would be “welcome any day” in the APC.

Mbah may end up carrying out his threat to pull the remaining state in the South-east out of the PDP, but there are deeper implications for him and the state’s identity. It is either Governor Mbah’s is strategic, or he is downright naive. In the next instalment, we will examine why the rumour of Mbah’s defection refuses to die—and why the arguments on both sides remain compelling.