Peter Eze Sparks Up Abuja With Star Studded Wedding, E-Money, Obi Cubana, Kalu, Melaye Attend

After months of meticulous planning and anticipation, Peter Eze and his beautiful bride, former Miss Iruoma Ezeugo, celebrated their long-awaited fairytale wedding themed #BecomingtheEzes in an event that sparked up the Nation’s Capital with star-studded glamour.

The wedding saw the gathering of societal heavy weights and prominent figures, including Orji Uzor Kalu, E-Money, Obi Cubana, Kenneth Ifekudu (Agbalanze), Ifeanyi Odi ( Anyichuks) Dino Melaye, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, Osita Izunaso, Okey Ezea, Ferotex, Uche Ekwunife, Chris Uche SAN, Igwe Ogadagidi and many other prominent Nigerians.

Following the success of the couple’s breathtaking proposal and stunning traditional and civil wedding ceremonies held in February, April and September consecutively, guests eagerly awaited their white wedding.

They had to endure a five-month wait, which finally ended on October 19, and it was well worth it, as every detail of the celebration exuded the grandeur befitting an award winning Master’s graduate of University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) Beijing and loyal aide of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu—a Forbes-rated billionaire, former Governor of Abia State, and current Senator of the Federal Republic.

In keeping with their strong spiritual foundation, Peter and his charming, doctor-trained bride held their wedding ceremony at the Church of the Assumption Catholic Church in Asokoro.

From the morning of the wedding, it was clear that Abuja’s residents were in for a spectacular event. Peter, Iruoma, and their lively entourage traveled in a Rolls Royce-led convoy to the church, where the couple exchanged their marital vows under the spiritual guidance of Reverend Father Stephen Omale.

To the admiration of the congregation, Peter and his lovely bride were pronounced husband and wife in the presence of distinguished witnesses, including Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and his wife, Mrs. Ifunanya Kalu, as well as Ambassador Elijah and Mrs. Udo Onyeagba.

Following the church ceremony, an unforgettable reception took place at the beautifully decorated BMO Events Center in Wuse, creating a memorable experience for all in attendance.

Driven in a White Rolls Royce and convoy of Black SUVs the Love Birds alongside their Groomsmen and Bridesmaids proceeded to the event center where a grand reception awaited as planned by Top Rated Event Management company, “Event by Ineez “.

A spectacular aspect of the wedding were the three sets of Groomsmen who appeared separately in their black suit, dapper Black and White “Agbada” and lined up side by side to welcome the couples to the magnificent stage which was already set for them.

The Atmosphere was set for the arrival of the perfect pair with the Dignitaries already seated while savouring the sounds provided by prolific Dj Ojay blended with mouth watering dishes made by Excellent catering services and two other caterers

Rib Cracking Jokes was already delivered by the MC popular Comedian, Sarkin Dariya setting the tone for a perfect day of celebration.

Everyone could notice the Love Chemistry between the two love birds as they made their entry into the venue dressed in their respective Classic White Tuxedo Suite with black pants and Gorgeous White Bridal Dress.

Heads spinned as Peter and his Adorable Bride danced through the aisle created by the Groomsmen to the Stage setting the tone for the beginning of the event.

Opening prayer was said followed by an inspiring and heartwarming address by Chairman of the occasion Chief Kenneth Ifekudu who showered eulogies and prayers on the heavenly made pair.

Ifekudu popularly known as Agbalanze said” My heart is full of joy with this couple, I pray that they give birth to Children and GrandChildren, this is the beginning of God’s blessings upon their Lives”.

Cutting the cake followed immediately and a Toast led by Senator Dino Melaye after which the couple took to the Dance Floor.

The affluence of the wedding came into play as the pair were showered with Bundles of cash by E-Money, OUK, Agbalanze, Obi Cubana , Ifeanyi Odi, Dino Melaye, Ferotex, Don Chris and many others numerous to mention while maintaining the strict guidelines of the EFCC money spraying policy.

Games were played in which the Couples displayed an interesting understanding of each other; this is just as drinks flowed to the satisfaction of everyone.

Their wedding was an absolute blast as the After Party commenced to the wild jubilation of everyone, knowing that every moment was as magical as they envisioned.

