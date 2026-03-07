Peter Edochie Laments High Cost Of Electricity

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has lamented the worsening economic conditions in the country, disclosing the daily amount he spends on basic amenities like electricity.

Speaking in a recent episode of AIT’s programme JIGSAW, Pete Edochie revealed that he spent N40,000 daily on electricity and fuel.

The 78-year-old actor also accused some political leaders of marginalising the South-East region in infrastructure allocation, particularly railway transportation.

“I spend N40,000 in my home every day for light. It disturbs me a lot. N10,000 for electricity and additional N30,000 on diesel and fuel.

“Nobody seems to be bothered about what is happening to the common man. Why must it keep getting worse on each new day? Can we not improve?

“There was a time when somebody cut off the South-East in terms of railway transportation. Why must there be consistency in going backwards?” he asked.