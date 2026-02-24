Peter Akpe Becomes Deputy Governor-Designate Of Bayelsa

Peter Akpe, Chief of Staff to the Bayelsa State Government, has been confirmed as the new Deputy Governor-designate of the state.

Akpe is also the Provincial Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Province One, Bayelsa State.

It was learnt that Governor Douye Diri nominated him to the Bayelsa State House of Assembly for ratification and confirmation.

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly, it was gathered, cleared him to resume duty as the next Deputy Governor-designate of the state.

At the hallowed chamber, Akpe was asked to take a bow and go, having previously served as a member of the House of Assembly.

It will be recalled that the late Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the immediate Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, slumped in his office on 11 December 2025 and was buried on 30 January 2026.