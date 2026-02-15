Nigeria’s legendary actor, Chief Pete Edochie’s managers have debunked the rumour that the thespian has passed on and threatened to sue publishers of the fake news.

In the statement signed by Afrolens Media, the management said that the news circulating on some blogs and social media platforms claiming that the veteran actor passed away recently is completely false, malicious, and deeply irresponsible. “Chief Pete Edochie is alive, well, and actively going about his daily engagements.

These baseless reports have caused unnecessary panic and emotional distress to him, his family, colleagues, fans and the Nigerian entertainment industry at large.” They sent a stern warning to false rumours mongers of taking legal actions.

“We strongly warn bloggers, content creators, and media platforms to immediately desist from publishing unverified information, especially on sensitive matters relating to life and health.

The spread of fake news is unethical, harmful, and going forward, we may consider taking legal actions,” the statement added The management urged the public to rely solely on his official Instagram account Gpeteedochie as the only credible and authorized source of information or statements concerning Chief Pete Edochie.

“Let us uphold professionalism, integrity, and humanity in reporting, blogging, and content creation — because humanity is the essence of life.”

This is not the first time death rumours have filtered into the public domain about Chief Pete Edochie. In 2013, Edochie was said to have passed away while his family were apt in managing the rumor.