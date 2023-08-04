Pete Edochie Speaks On Nollywood Actress He Loved Most

Renowned Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has named Genevieve Nnaji as his favourite screen daughter.

The movie star revealed this in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

He said, “Of all the girls that have played my daughters in movies, Genevieve (Nnaji) is the one I love most. I look at her as my daughter, and she took me as her father. And she is a brilliant lady, an exceptionally brilliant lady.”

Speaking further, he revealed that he hasn’t heard from her lately, saying he tried to call her to find out if she was okay when he heard that she “is a little disturbed,” but she didn’t respond.

Recall that rumours had sparked on the internet that the actress was battling with mental health issues after she had deleted all her posts and unfollowed all accounts on her verified Instagram account, which led to her hospitalization. Meanwhile, the actress team later debunked the claims.

But, in a recent development, the screen diva returned to social media late last month as she shares a radiant photo of herself on her Instagram story.

The picture showcased her in all her radiant beauty, appearing healthy and sound.