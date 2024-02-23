Pete Edochie Is Not Father Of Nollywood – Stephen Alajemba

Veteran Nollywood actor, Stephen Alajemba, better known as Uwaezuoke has said that Pete Edochie is not the father of Nollywood.

According to Alejemba, the late Solomon Eze, popularly known as Mike Orihedịmma, holds the title of ‘the father of Nollywood’.

Speaking in a recent interview with popular YouTuber, Yan Kontent Factory, Alajemba revealed that it all started when the late Orihedịmma played a pioneering role in Igbo movies, thereby contributing significantly to the emergence of Nollywood.

However, Alajemba also praised Pete Edochie, highlighting his seniority in the industry and citing “Things Fall Apart” as a benchmark for his legacy.

Alajemba said; “When you talk about the Igbo movie industry, Mike Orihedịmma is the first person to be mentioned. He is the one who trained most of the people you see acting today. He was emulated by Kenneth Nnebue and Pauloo in writing ‘Living In Bondage.’

“When it comes to the movie industry, the only person I respect is Pete Edochie. All the people in the movie industry today, anybody that says he is older than me in the industry, should tell us the first movie he did and what year it came out.

“It is only Pete Edochie that I can say that he is older than me because of Things Fall Apart.”