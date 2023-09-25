Pete Edochie Is My Junior College In Nollywood – Kanayo O Kanayo (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has made a bold claim about his seniority over his colleague, Pete Edochie while sharing some insightful details about the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood.

Kanyo O Kanyo who made the revelation while speaking in a recent interview on Afia TV claimed he was featured in Nollywood before Pete Edochie.

The legendary actor who has been an eminent member of the Nigerian movie industry said people of his caliber, such as Pete Edochie and others, must not be left out of the history of Nollywood.

Speaking further, the 61-year-old actor stated that Kenneth Nnebue’s groundbreaking works of the 1990s cannot be disproved.

He highlighted Nnebue’s crucial contribution as the pioneering director of professionally produced home videos in 1992.

Kanayo also said that he and other actors who appeared in the 1992–1993 Nigerian drama–thriller film “Living in Bondage” were among the first to enter Nollywood as true professionals.

He also stated that the renowned 1971 Nigerian film “Things Fall Apart,” which starred the esteemed Pete Edochie, was a cinematic project, according to Kanayo, and not a home video production.

The ace actor declared that he is ready to refute any claims that Pete Edochie founded Nollywood before him, including those made by his colleagues.

Explaining further, he disclosed that Pete Edochie may have started his career in film before him, but he joined Nollywood formally four years after he did, according to Kanayo, emphasizing that this distinction is not based on biological age.

He insisted that he has an advantage over Pete Edochie in the world of Nollywood.

Watch the video below: