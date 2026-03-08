New Telegraph

March 8, 2026
Pete Edochie: I Am Grateful For Life, God’s Endless Mercies @ 79

Legendary actor, Chief Pete Edochie, MON, while celebrating his 79th birthday yesterday in his Enugu residence, said he is most grateful for life, good health and God’s mercies that are endless.

In a phone conversation with the Sunday Telegraph, Chief Edochie said he is happy to receive many calls, gifts and prayers from his colleagues in Nollywood, friends and family.

His social media handle has been buzzing with congratulatory messages and accolades from influencers and followers. Actress Ebere Nwizu said, “Chief Pete Edochie is a legend.

You know how they say it’s easy to be a Star, but staying consistent is where the challenge is, and Pete Edochie has remained relevant all these years.

I’ve worked with him before, and it was such an opportunity. I wish him many more fruitful years!” Nollywood actor, Ken Eric, also wished the movie icon a blessed year ahead, stating that he should live longer and continue being a beacon of positive light in the industry.

