Pete Edochie Honoured With Double Doctorate Degree At 76 (Video)

Legendary Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie on Sunday received a double honourary doctorate degree from an international university at the age of 76.

The Nollywood actor on Sunday received a Doctorate degree in Literature, a Doctorate in Arts, and a lifetime achievement award from ISTM University, Togo.

With the video making rounds on the internet, it could be seen that representatives from the international university visited the actor at his home, and presented the awards to him in order to show recognition for his pivotal input to the creative industry.

The representative said, “For all the work he has been doing, and he has been the pioneer in everything that all the younger ones are copying,”

