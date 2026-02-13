New Telegraph

Pete Edochie Debunks Death Rumours

Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie has refuted rumours of his death that recently circulated on social media. The 78-year-old thespian was rumoured to have passed away on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

The hoax started after an X page alleged that Pete Edochie had passed away after being rushed to the hospital for medical treatment

The account also claimed that the news of the veteran actor’s death had been confirmed by his eldest son on social media.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

However, checks from reputable media outlets showed that the claims about Pete Edochie were completely false and not backed by any credible source.

There was also no verified statement from any member of the veteran actor’s family confirming the rumour, prompting Wode Maya, the famous Ghanaian YouTuber, to condemn those peddling the claims.

