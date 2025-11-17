PETAN Urges Africa To Embrace Nigeria’s Local Content Model

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has urged stronger public–private supplier collaboration across Africa’s oil and gas industry.

This was done noting that Nigeria’s Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, implemented by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has delivered impressive results, raising in-country value retention and local manufacturing from 5% in 2010 to 56% in 2024.

According to a statement yesterday, it stated that such a model PETAN believes other African jurisdictions should adopt. Executive Secretary, PETAN, Engr Kevin Nwanze, who rep- resented PETAN Chairman, Engr Wole Ogunsanya, made the remarks during his paper presentation at the 4th Conference and Exhibition on Local Content in the African Oil and Gas Industry (CECLA), organised by the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) in Kintélé, Brazzaville, Congo.

Speaking on the theme: “Sustaining Public/Private Suppliers Collaboration in the African Oil and Gas Industry,” he underscored the importance of deepening partnerships to drive long-term growth and competitiveness across the continent.

Nwanze explained that the complexity of modern oil and gas projects has made collaboration indispensable. According to him, “collabora- tion is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ but a ‘must-have’ for sustainable local content in Africa’s oil and gas industry.”

Meanwhile, PETAN with other oil majors and service providers, like Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil have pledged their support for Nigeria’s oil production target.

They gave their support at the recently held event by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) “Project 1MMBOPD Additional Production Investment Forum” in London, a strategic event designed to attract investors and boost Nigeria’s oil production by an additional one million barrels per day (bpd).

According to a statement yesterday, the forum, gathered key industry players, investors, and regulators to discuss opportunities, address funding challenges, and foster collaboration to achieve the production target.

It added that the event was designed to create direct access for investors to decision-makers, showcase bankable projects, and facilitate partnerships built on transparency and efficiency.

According to the statement, NUPRC highlighted that ongoing reforms and interventions have already helped increase Nigeria’s crude oil production to around 1.7 million bpd from a low 1.1 million bpd in 2022.