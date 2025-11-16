PETAN Urges Africa To Adopt Nigeria’s Local Content Model

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has called on African nations to strengthen public–private collaboration in the oil and gas sector, citing Nigeria’s local content framework as a model for success.

Speaking at the 4th Conference and Exhibition on Local Content in Brazzaville, Congo, PETAN Executive Secretary Engr. Kevin Nwanze highlighted that Nigeria’s Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, implemented by the NCDMB, boosted in-country value retention from 5% in 2010 to 56% in 2024.

Nwanze stressed that collaboration between international firms and local suppliers is crucial for complex projects, warning that weak policies, financing gaps, and capacity deficits remain obstacles to sustainable growth across Africa.

He urged governments to create enabling frameworks, transparent procurement systems, and robust oversight to drive trust and long-term competitiveness in the sector.