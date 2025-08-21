PETAN Honours SNEPCo MD With Award Of Excellence

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has presented an Award of Excellence to Ronald Adams, Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo), in recognition of his leadership and Shell’s contributions to Nigerian content development in the energy sector.

The award was presented by PETAN Chairman Wole Ogunsanya during a courtesy visit to SNEPCo’s office on Thursday. Ogunsanya described Adams as an “astute and visionary technocrat,” highlighting his efforts to sustain SNEPCo’s achievements in deep-water production since assuming office in October 2024.

Ogunsanya also praised Shell for its role in building local capacity: “The history of local content in Nigeria is Shell. Many industry professionals began their careers with Shell, which provided jobs and opportunities that helped develop the sector. PETAN remains committed to collaborating with Shell to further strengthen Nigerian capacity.”

In response, Adams expressed gratitude for the recognition and commended PETAN member companies for supporting SNEPCo’s operations at Bonga, from first oil in 2005 to the production of the 1 billionth barrel in 2023.

He emphasized that investments by international oil companies and independent producers would have a lasting impact when organisations like PETAN leverage their expertise to drive sectoral development.

PETAN, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2024, comprises over 100 indigenous technical oilfield service companies with cumulative annual revenues running into millions of dollars.