Pesticides Exposure May Lower Sperm Count –Study

George Mason University College of Public Health alumna Sumaiya Safia Irfan and College of Science student Veronica Sanchez in collaboration with faculty in the colleges of public health and science, have reviewed 21 experimental studies that took place from 2005 through 2025 and found that insecticide exposure may negatively affect human health, specifically male reproductive health.

“We concluded it is possible that exposure to these chemicals can lower sperm quality, disrupt hormones, and damage testicular tissue,” said Irfan, first author and master of public health in epidemiology from George Mason.

The study, “Reproductive risk of Neonicotinoids: A review of male rodent studies,” is published in the ‘Journal of Environmental Research’. Contemporary agricultural practices make it difficult to prevent consuming chemicals and potentially causing harm to the body.

Neonicotinoid pesticides (neonics) are the most widely used insecticides in the world, and very commonly used in farming. When sprayed on crops, they are absorbed into the soil, water, and plants, which then may be consumed by humans.