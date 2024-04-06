Peseiro’s replacement: NFF’s delay hindrance to Eagles’ World Cup pursuit

The administration of sports all over the world is very complex and it demands intelligence and ‘fast thinking’ officials for any federation to achieve results. There are various angles to this including finance, technical, development, training, appointments, organization, protocol, just to mention a few. It is not possible for any leader to have deep knowledge of all

the areas of operations in sports administration and that is why it is also important to get competent people in all the core areas without sentiments. It is also crucial to follow the current best practices all over the world in the administration of the sports as many things do change with time and those who fail to move with the changes are left behind. Over time, decision making and overall operations of sports administrators have been under serious scrutiny in Nigeria. There are many examples but the most obvious is the penchant for not planning well for competitions or fixtures that the administrators are aware of over a period of time. Nigerian administrators are guilty of this.

The Super Falcons, seeking a ticket to play at the next Olympic Games in France, arrived in camp three days after their opponents, the Banyana Banyana of South Africa, started training in Nigeria. There is also the big issue of naming a coach for the Super Eagles. Before the recently held Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, was blunt about the position of the apex football body by telling newsmen that the handler of the team, Jose Peseiro, would not be retained after the AFCON even if he won the trophy. The Eagles played in the final but failed to win the trophy and few weeks after, the Portuguese announced that he had parted ways with Nigeria. The contract of Peseiro expired and Gusau had opined that the NFF was not rich enough to foot the huge wages of the expatriate coach. At that point, it was expected that the body would have been working underground for a replacement.

It was expected that the NFF should have travelled to Abidjan win a manager expected to take over from Peseiro but over six weeks after the AFCON, the NFF was unable to name a manager for the Eagles. For the recent FIFA international window, the Eagles played two quality friendly games against Ghana and Mali but the federation only assigned Finidi George as an interim coach. It would have been most appropriate to have a new handler prosecute the friendlies to meet the players and also understand them a little with the two games. Nigeria has two crucial World Cup games ahead against South Africa and Benin Republic in June. Implication is that if Finidi George is not named as the new Eagles coach, the new Manager will be new to the players as the ‘numero uno’, number one Head Coach.

Only few days back, Cameroon’s football federation came out to reveal that the body did not know about the appointment of a new national team coach and was surprised by the sports ministry’s announcement naming Belgian Marc Brys. Cameroon Sports Minister Narcisse Kombi said 61-year-old Brys was taking over as coach of the Indomitable Lions following the dismissal of Rigobert Song in February. But the federation said on Wednesday it was taken aback by the news, setting up the potential of conflict between the sports ministry and soccer federation and it means FIFA ban could be looming. This is a sad development and one hopes the Nigerian situation will not degenerate to this level. The ministry in Cameroon took the decision following the docile response of Samuel Eto’o led FECAFOOT to the lacklustre display of the Lions at the AFCON. The delay of the NFF over this issue is very annoying. It is already bad enough that the new Eagles manager will not have enough time to know the players before taking over.

The NFF advertised the vacant position and both foreign and domestic coaches applied for the job. This also means that the federation is not certain about what it wants for the Eagles. The body should have made it clear whether it wants a foreign or a Nigerian coach. Sadly, this is happening at a time the Eagles only have two points out of the available six in the race for the World Cup 2006 taking place in the USA, Canada and Mexico. I am one of the advocates of a Nigerian coach and I also believe the combination of Emmanuel Amuneke and Finidi will be good for the Eagles. There are talks about the Federal Government footing the bill of a foreign coach but experience has shown that such arrangement won’t work for long because ministry will attempt to interfere further and it will spark a row, hence, payment will be stopped. In all, the NFF must as a matter of urgency take a decision on the replacement of Peseiro NOW!