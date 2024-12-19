Peseiro Tips Dele-Bashiru To Become Key Player For Lazio

Share

Former Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has tipped Fisayo DeleBashiru to become a key player for Serie A club, Lazio.

The midfielder joined Lazio from Turkish club Hatayaspor in the summer. Dele-Bashiru is yet to hit the ground running at the club despite his high rating.

Peseiro believed the former Sheffield Wednesday player would adapt to the demands of playing in the Italian top flight soon.

“His qualities had struck us a lot when we were looking at the players eligible for the call-up. “He is demonstrating his value, while still adapting to the demands of Italian football and Lazio.

“With the necessary time he will achieve the consistency required in the game and at the club,” the Portuguese told Sportitalia,” he said.

