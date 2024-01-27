Peseiro on the Precipice As Eagles Seek to Down Lions

As the Super Eagles prepare to take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a high-stakes clash for a coveted spot in the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, today (Saturday) coach Jose Peseiro finds himself on the precipice, unapologetically sticking to his tactical approach of “Economic football.” This style, emphasizing a solid defence and exploiting counter-attack opportunities, has been a point of contention among fans. However, Peseiro is resolute in his belief that this method is the key to tournament success, even if it doesn’t align with popular preferences.

Nigerians are worried that the Super Eagles managed just three goals in the group stage with just one of them coming from an open play as two others were an own goal and a penalty. They are expecting that the coach will change his tactics as the team enter the knockout stage but the coach hinted that he intends to persist with the 3-4-3 formation that brought the team victories against AFCON hosts Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea Bissau by narrow margins. This formation transforms into a five-defender setup during defensive phases, creating frustration for opponents.

The coach is expected to field a lineup similar to the one that propelled the team to this stage of the competition. Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka will be relied upon for his tireless energy and tenacious style from the first whistle while the coach will count on solid defensive showing from Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Williams Troost-Ekong and Zaidu Sanusi. Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen are expected to lead the line for the Eagles. Peseiro, addressing the media, defended his team’s style, stating, “If we create chances, then why do we need to change our style of play?

Our team is playing well, and we don’t need to change our strategy.” Acknowledging the need for improved finishing, Peseiro emphasized the importance of maintaining a solid defence while aiming to score against Cameroon. He stressed the urgency of decisiveness in specific positions, underscoring the tournament’s short format. “I saw the statistics yesterday; we created the highest number of chances in the group stage,” Peseiro said. “If we create chances, then why do we need to change our style of play? Our team is playing well, we don’t need to change our strategy. “What we need to do is start converting our chances.

That’s what has been lacking for us. “I think at times you can create fewer chances and score more goals. We hope things will improve for us in this aspect tomorrow. “We want to score and win. It is important to defend well like we have been doing since the start of the competition. “Play together, play like a team, and the most important thing is the result, to win the game. This tournament is a short one and we need to be decisive in specific positions,” the former Porto manager revealed. “That’s why I prefer to keep things tight at the back and at the same time we want to play offensive football.

Tomorrow, (Saturday) we want to keep a clean sheet and score at least one. Then maybe we could get more,” the Portuguese coach added. As the Super Eagles aim to secure a place in the quarterfinals, Peseiro’s unwavering commitment to his tactical philosophy will be put to the test against formidable opponents in Cameroon.