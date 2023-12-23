Peseiro Needs Help For Eagles to Fly At AFCON

The Africa Cup of Nations is about three weeks away and the time is so short for any quick fix to put the Super Eagles in the expected shape for the big tournament. It is expected that the team will resume camping on January 2nd for the competition that kicks off on January 13th. Ordinarily, the best approach would have been to open the camping with a bunch of home-based players as early as middle of December. Of course, they will be released for league games weekends but the idea is for Peseiro to have a good knowledge of these players over a period of time.

It is so ridiculous that we seem to assume all the players in the top flight of the domestic league are not good enough for the Eagles but that certainly can never work for me. There should be about three or four players that can make the final 27-man team to AFCON. On many occasions, I wrote about the need to inject some of the domestic league players into the national team. This is basically because the basis of evaluating the standard of football in any country is the domestic league. It has to be strong, it has to be on television and it has to produce quality players.

The issue of television has been taken care of but the national team scouts and the Eagles Manager are currently not doing enough. The Nigeria Professional Football League with 20 teams on parade should be one of the feeders for the Super Eagles. If not, we can as well scrap the league. The women’s league almost always has been producing players for the Super Falcons and the Falcons are getting the results more than the Super Eagles. We cannot completely ignore the domestic league. The same league has produced players who served the nation in the Eagles colours in the past.

Vincent Enyeama, Dele Aiyenugba, Seyi Ogunsanya, Gbolahan Salami, Godfrey Oboabuna, Shehu Abdullahi, Ebenezer Odunlami, Paul Onobi, Sunday Mba, Ejike Uzoenyi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Gabriel Rueben are some of the names that came up from domestic league with a glorious Eagles presence. I recall Sunday Mba scored crucial goals that led to Nigeria’s success at the 2013 AFCON and so we cannot turn a blind eye to such feat. There are players who could do same if given the opportunity. Our league can be strong if the players are aware they have hope of playing for the national team in future.

The 40-man provisional list is out and the three domes- tic league players in the list are all goalkeepers. They are Ojo Olorunleke of Enyimba, Obasogie Amas of Bendel Insurance and Christian Nwoke of Sporting Lagos FC. With three other goalies in contention, these Nigerian-based ones might miss the final cut especially as the South Africa-based goalie, Stanley Nwabali of Chippa United, is being tipped as a possible number one at the AFCON. There are so many other issues about the Super Eagles. Ahmed Musa is still in the provisional list and will likely make the final cut just as some ‘tired leg’ defenders are still on the cards.

Peseiro cannot do this job alone. He is not a Nigerian. I agree he is a professional but he cannot love the Super Eagles more than Nigerians. The Nigeria Football Federation must insist on some basic template for the manager to run with. I am not asking the NFF or its technical committee to pick players for Peseiro but the Portuguese can be told that a certain number or percentage of domestic league players must be in the national team at all times. This will be good for the league and will save cost too. The NFF till date owes the players allowances and bonuses and will continue to do so until the body cuts the number on invited players to just 15 to 17 players.

Only 11 can feature for the team at a time. And a maximum of 15 will feature for one match. There must be a deliberate effort to tell the Eagles manager what the country wants. This is important because many foreign-based players are invited and unused in the games. The slots for such players could go to the domestic league players in similar positions. The forthcoming AFCON will be very tough but so far the signs are not there that Nigeria is ready.