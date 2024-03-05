Peseiro may stage stunning return as Eagles coach

Erstwhile Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, may stage a stunning comeback to his position as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) lures the Portuguese with an improved offer. Peseiro’s contract ended last month and the coach announced he would not continue as the coach of the Nigerian national team. While the coach didn’t explicitly mention any prior negotiations with the NFF before announcing his departure, it was reported by New Telegraph that talks were taking place between the two parties. The Portuguese coach ultimately withdrew from the deal due to the unsatisfactory offer presented by the Federation. The coach had earned a contract extension after leading the Eagles to the 2023 African Cup of Nations final, exceeding the semifinal requirement in his initial contract with the NFF.

Our correspondent reports that the NFF failed to increase the salary offer of $50,000 per month, which led to the breakdown of negotiations with the national team coach. The coach had agreed to take a pay cut to lead the team to the last AFCON but he was disappointed when the NFF was unable to offer a better deal. However, talks are expected to resume between the two parties following the intervention of the Minister of Sports, John Enoh, who wants continuity in the Eagles.

Peseiro accepted to take $50,000 as salary, Sources have said the NFF was ready to submit an improved offer of $80,000 per month deal which could tempt the coach to return to his job. He is now expected to sign at least a twoyear contract that will cover the period of the 2025 AFCON and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.