Peseiro may be sacked after AFCON, minister reveals

The Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro, may be forced to leave his position if he fails to meet the terms of his contract. The contract stipulates that the team must reach at least the semifinals of the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is scheduled to take place in Cote d’Ivoire in January.

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, clarified in an interview on Channels TV that Peseiro would not be asked to step down until after the tournament, despite pressure from fans to fire him due to the team’s poor start in the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

Peseiro’s initial contract expired in July, but he was offered a renewal in September after accepting a pay cut and agreeing to the clause that demands he lead the team to at least the semifinals of AFCON.

There were allegations that the minister compelled the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to retain Peseiro as coach, but Enoh insisted that he inherited the decision to keep the coach.

“I’ll tell you what I met and what I have also done so far. I was given a brief when I became Minister of Sports Development about the employment of the present Super Eagles coach, the signing of the contract that took place in my predecessor’s office as Minister of Youth and Sports,” Enoh said.

“I also got involved when the contract had ended with the outstanding monies not paid to the coach and the fact that there were some discussions as to what was going to happen going forward.

“The meeting took place in my office with the NFF that agreed to an extension of the contract to allow the present Super Eagles coach to be able to sit as coach and take the national team to the next AFCON coming up middle of January and then see how well we do in that tournament before determining what then happens to his contract”

“We also got involved in renegotiating the terms of the contract because the present NFF was not at the leadership of the NFF by the time the present coach was hired and therefore were not part of the contract.”

Following the expiration of his contract earlier this year, Peseiro accepted a pay cut to continue as the Eagles coach, heading into the AFCON in Ivory Coast after leading the team through the qualifiers.