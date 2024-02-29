Peseiro: I’ve Got Seven Offers, Will Decide My Next Move In Coming Days – Peseiro

Jose Peseiro, whose contract with the Super Eagles ended after the recent 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has revealed that he is weighing multiple job offers. The Portuguese coach, who guided Nigeria to the final of the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, disclosed that he has received at least seven offers.

Despite missing out on the top post in Algeria, where Bosnian Vladimir Petkovic was chosen, Peseiro remains optimistic about his future. In the coming days, he intends to make a decision regarding his next coaching role.

“I told everyone to come back at the end of the month. What is certain is that I want to continue coaching and I need to choose wisely,” he told Goal media