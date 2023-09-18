Peseiro has not delivered well to warrant a new contract –Elahor

Former international, Friday Elahor, has said the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has not done enough to warrant a new contract given to him by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

While not condemning the coach, Elahor said Nigerians need to wait for what he will do at the next Africa Cup of Nations while expressing his happiness that Pesiero accepted a pay cut.

While speaking with New Telegraph, Elahor added that since he already qualified the Eagles for AFCON, Nigerians should let him handle the team.

“He (Peseiro) said he will take a pay cut and that is what he did,” he said. “For me, the man has not really delivered well enough. Since he has accepted a pay cut to take the Super Eagles to the Nations Cup, that’s his own choice and they have given him a one-year contract to do that. Let’s see what will happen. “I don’t want to condemn him now. We’ve also qualified for the AFCON, so let’s see what he can deliver for the country.”

The coach recently penned a new six-month deal that will expire at the end of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations set to be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire between January 13 and February 11, 2024.

He won his last AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 last weekend with Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, scoring three of the goals with further goals from Taiwo Awoniyi, Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze, completing the drubbing.