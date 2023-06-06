Peseiro hails U-20 team in defeat

Nigeria head coach Jose Peseiro has applauded the country’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, despite their ouster from the FIFA World Cup taking place in Argemntina. He sent words of encouragement and appreciation to the young lads shortly after the defeat on Sunday.

This comes after the Flying Eagles were eliminated from the FIFA U-20 World Cup finals by South Korea on Sunday evening. The West African side succumbed to a 1-0 loss to the Asian team in extra-time in a quarter-final match played at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Argentina.

Peseiro has since taken to his official Twitter page to share a message with the Flying Eagles. “Heads up, Flying Eagles! What you have shown in this World Cup makes Nigerian people proud,” Peseiro wrote. “They fought and honored to the end and earned a place among the top 8 teams in the World.”

The Portuguese tactician is expected to announce the Super Eagles squad that will face Sierra Leone in a 2023 AFCON qualifier on June 18.