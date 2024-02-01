Peseiro Goes Tough On Eagles, Bans Female Visitors

Places Curfew on Team, Sanction For Players Who Answer Calls During Meetings

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, is taking a firm stance on discipline as the team aims for a fourth African Cup of Nations, (AFCON), title, warning players that breaking camp rules will result in expulsion. Peseiro has set strict guidelines, including punctuality for team meetings, a ban on answering phone calls during meetings, adherence to a team curfew with a bedtime of 11 pm, and a prohibition on entertaining female visitors.

To enforce these measures, the players are isolated on the fourth floor of the Pullman Hotel in Abidjan, with the team’s chief security officer maintaining comprehensive surveillance. “Peseiro has gone tough on the players. He warned that he will not hesitate to expel any player who flouts camp rules as they stay on course to win the AFCON,” revealed a source.

The heightened discipline is attributed to Peseiro’s determination to achieve the target set by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for a contract renewal. The Eagles face Angola in the quarter- finals on Friday, seeking to advance to the semifinals of the 2023 AFCON. Despite Angola’s impressive performance in the tournament, the Nigerian team aims to secure victory in the encounter.