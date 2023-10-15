Peseiro Gives Update on Osimhen’s Injury

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has released an update on the striker Victor Osimhen. The Napoli striker limped off in the international friendly game against Saudi Arabia on Friday and the injury is already giving concerns to the Serie A champion.

But the former Venezuela coach has said the player will undergo an MRI scan to determine the degree of the injury. “Victor has gone to the room now, for an MRI [scan] to check the situation.

We have good coordination and communication with the clubs,” he said. “I don’t know if you know, but we send reports to the clubs at the end of each match. “We have connections with the physiotherapists and the coach, all of them.

“Our responsibility is to control the health of our players. He is a fantastic player. Napoli needs him, and we need him too. “It is our responsibility to do everything, to speak with the doctor for Osimhen, [and] call the clinicals to check if he can play or not. But in three days, we will put Osimhen on time watch.”