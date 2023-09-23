Peseiro Gets Deadline To Submit Super Eagles Squad

Coach Jose Peseiro will have to submit his final 23-man Super Eagles squad to the 2023 AFCON not later than midnight of January 3, 2024.

According to the statement by CAF, all 24 finalists for the forthcoming AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire will have to submit their final squads on January 3.

The delayed AFCON will be played from January 13 to February 11, 2024. All the teams are also expected to submit to CAF a 55-man provisional squad before the end of the year.

Three-time champions Nigeria face a tough group stage of the AFCON after they were not seeded for the draw slated for October 12.

They could therefore be drawn in the same first-round group as defending champions Senegal, 2022 World Cup semifinalists Morocco or hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

Peseiro has been handed a semifinal target at the tournament by the NFF.