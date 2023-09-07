Peseiro Failed, Shouldn’t Have Retained Eagles Job – Chukwu

Nigerian leg- end, Christian Chuk- wu, has said the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should not have retained the services of Jose Peseiro as the coach of the Super Eagles. It can be recalled that Peseiro got a fresh mandate to lead the squad for another year, which will see him take the Eagles to the next African Cup of Nations next year.

However, Chukwu, in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph yesterday, insisted that the decision to hire him was not a wise one given his record with the national team The former national team coach said: “Well, people who employed him are impressed or satisfied with him and that was why he was given a second chance.

But if it was in my capacity, I may not have given him a second chance, as he didn’t effectively make use of the first term in the sense that we recorded more failure than success. I would have looked for another person who I felt was better than him.

“How can a foreign coach lose six matches and win only four? It’s of no use actually, he’s not living with us, so many things are going wrong, but the people who employed him think he is fine.” The NFF gave Peseiro a mandate to lead the team to at least the semifinal of the next AFCON, but Chukwu termed the ultimatum unnecessary and ridiculous.

“Every coach is aspiring to be a champion in any competition, so he must aspire to be the champion, not even getting to the semi-final”. “Every coach that brings it team to a competition must target winning the competition not even getting to the semi-final so if we give him semi-final or quarter-final ultimatum, it means they are not sure of the coach neither do they trust him then why renew his term.” he said