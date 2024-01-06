Peseiro, Eagles and The Numerous Hurdles Ahead

We are in a New Year and the most significant event in the global sport calendar is the Olympic Games slated for Paris, France. It is the greatest assemblage of fans or participants. The last games held in Tokyo, Japan was plagued with COVID-19 and it was unusual in terms of attendance and overall glamour. The federations in Nigeria are not showing signs that we are in an Olympic year and so this is a story for another time, coming quite soon. For now, the Africa Cup of Nations is on the lips of everyone on the continent with high expectations on the favourite teams and top-rated players who are world-class in their respective levels.

Some of the AFCON finalists have camp bases in very strange locations that is difficult to comprehend. Sadly, Nigeria is one of these countries. Despite crying out over money issues a number of times, the Nigeria Football Federation, the NFF, decided to take the Eagles to Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates on a two-week tour before the competition. The weather in Abu Dhabi and Cote d’Ivoire are not the same and so the purpose for the decision is unclear. An official said it would guarantee concentration but the team can also concentrate in Nigeria if the location is right. The people of Ghana also lamented the decision of their federation to take the Black Stars to South Africa even when AFCON will take place in a nearby country, Cote d’Ivoire.

Cameroon’s Lions are also in Saudi Arabia, Algeria in Togo, DR Congo and Burkina Faso are in Abu Dhabi. However, countries like Mali, Egypt, Senegal, Moroc- co, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa have their camp bases in their respective countries. One wonders when African teams will rise up to learn about focus and cohesion heading into a tournament. Another big talking point is the number of midfielders going to the event for Nigeria. Eight were shortlisted in the 41-man list but later, the final list had just five mid- fielders – Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo, Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka and Wilfred Ndidi who has been replaced by Abdulhassan Yusuf due to injury. The options here are limited for natural midfielders while the creativity is already missing even before the first kick of the ball. The imbalance is evident.

It was great that South Africa-based Stanley Nwabili made the final list just as former keeper Vincent Enyeama, is expected to work with the keepers. The team’s defence is barely average because there is no understanding in the back four as we saw in the last five games. Super Eagles’ attack is the strength of the team but the problem has always been getting proper supplies from the middle of the pack. The players from the flanks expected to provide dangerous crosses in the box are almost always trying to dribble and score themselves. Having Victor Osimhen, African Footballer of the Year, in the team is great but others must play with him to hit the target. Manager Jose Peseiro should be thinking of the best way to get the team great results in Cote d’Ivoire.

The last time Nigeria won the competition was in South Africa 10 years ago. The current bunch is even better than the team that won that time but they lack cohesion, team work and even leadership. Ahmed Musa, who obviously earned a slot to play a leadership role in camp, will spend the better time of his stay at AFCON on the bench. This competition has come a long way because there seems to be no minnows anymore on the continent. From the very first Group A match, Peseiro and his boys should take every match as a final.

Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, Ghana, Cameroon and hosts Cote d’Ivoire are poised in terms of preparation to maintain their favourites status at the AFCON. As at day three of the camping, the Eagles camp was not yet full even with 10 days to the tournament. Eagles have all it takes to win the AFCON but so much will have to be done to make it a reality. The players lack confidence just as the manager is not deep enough about Nigerian football. This AFCON is not the usual one, there will be loads of surprises.