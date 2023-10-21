Peseiro Backs Sloppy Keeper, Uzoho

Nigeria head coach Jose Peseiro has offered his backing to under-fire goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, saying “every player makes mistakes.” Uzoho’s form was the biggest talking point following the Super Eagles’ recent friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.

The Omonia Nicosia stopper, 24, had an error-strewn run. His most glaring mistake came against Saudi Arabia when he misjudged a flight- ed delivery, palming it into his own net. “In Nigeria, every time they attack the goalkeepers,” Peseiro told BBC Sport Africa.

“Why don’t they attack the strikers who miss goals? It is the same.” Uzoho has yet to make a single appearance for his Cypriot club side this season. With his form suffering and confidence severely dented, a significant portion of supporters are in favour of his removal from the starting line-up.

However, Peseiro is backing his number one, who made his international debut aged 19. “If I change them every time, or punish them when they make mistakes, one day I won’t have any players, because every player makes mistakes,” he said. “We understand and accept that the fans are free to shout or speak.

It is normal. “Me, Uzoho and the players ac- cept that. It is my obligation and my responsibility to keep the confidence and support our players.” “The only problem for me is if Uzoho doesn’t resist (the criticism),” he added. “The criticism is good for us also – sometimes it can open our eyes. But I know that, in Nigeria, people prefer to attack the goalkeeper. “With me, Uzoho has only made one mistake until now.”