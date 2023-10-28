Peruzzi Knocks Dammy Krane Over Plan To Release Song Track For Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has berated fellow colleague, Dammy Krane for releasing a music track for Davido about being a serial debtor.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Dammy Krane revealed that he is set to drop a music track for Davido who allegedly owes him some money and refused to pay.

Dammy Krane has been calling out Davido on social media for days now, insisting that he pay up for an undisclosed amount he owes him for a song they did together.

However, Davido has knocked him on this, saying he did not get any pay for the job despite he housed and fed him during his stay for the shoot.

READ ALSO:

Responding to Dammy Krane’s comment, Peruzzi took to his X page to condemn his plans to release a song track about the DMW boss.

In a post on his page, he stated that the song was a bore and it would have been better for Dammy Krane to sing about how terrible his own life is.

He wrote: “This One No Sweet.

“Na “My Life Jaga Jaga” You Suppose Do. Olodo”

See his X post below: