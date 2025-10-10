Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known by his stage name Peruzzi, has officially released his fourth studio album, SABALI, captivating music fans and industry followers alike with a bold new sound.

New Telegraph reports that the 17-track collection, which demonstrates his evolving artistry as he blends tradition with innovation, was released on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The song that particularly stands out is the album’s lead single, “Apala Drill”, which features Davido and fuses classic Apala rhythms with the raw energy of modern drill music.

Peruzzi’s journey toward this moment has been closely watched by the Nigerian music scene, especially since he joined Davido’s DMW label in 2018. SABALI arrives as both a milestone and a statement of maturity, offering themes that touch on love, resilience, identity, and cultural roots.

While “Apala Drill” leads the project, SABALI also boasts collaborations with a host of big names, including Fireboy DML, Don Jazzy, Mayorkun, and Dremo, each bringing new depth and flavour to the album’s eclectic soundscape.

Early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising the album’s creativity and applauding Peruzzi’s bold fusion of genres.

Many music insiders argue that SABALI represents a turning point for him, one where he steps fully into an era of artistic freedom and sonic experimentation.

As SABALI begins to circulate on streaming platforms and in conversations among critics and listeners, the response will likely solidify Peruzzi’s place as one of Nigeria’s more innovative and boundary-pushing artists.