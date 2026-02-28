Perusing Organisations’ International Women’s Day Themes

Every March, thousands of Nigerian organisations align with an International Women’s Day theme, without knowing that the most popular one is set by a London marketing firm, not the United Nations. That distinction is not minor. It is a mirror. Right now, across Lagos boardrooms, Abuja HR departments and Port Harcourt corporate WhatsApp groups, the same question is being quietly asked: “Which IWD theme are we using this year?”

Banners are being designed. Committees are being convened. Budgets are being approved. And most of the people doing all of this have no idea that the theme and pose they are about to amplify was created not by the United Nations, but by a private marketing company in London whose primary business, it turns out, is selling purple merchandise.

This is not a small administrative detail. In a country where gender equality remains one of our most urgent unfinished tasks, the choice of what framework we use to talk about it, and who profits from that framing, matters deeply. Consider the ground beneath our feet. In 2025,

Nigeria ranked 124th out of 148 countries on the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index, and last in Sub Saharan Africa for women’s parliamentary representation, with only 4.3 per cent of legislative seats held by women. Rwanda has achieved 61.3 per cent. Nigeria’s House of Representatives has 16 women out of 360 members.

The Senate has four. The IMF reports that women account for seventy per cent of the country’s extremely poor, earn forty-five per cent less than men in equivalent roles, and make up seventy seven per cent of trafficking victims. More than 7.6 million girls are currently out of school.

These are structural failures that require structural responses exactly the kind that one of the two competing IWD frameworks was designed to produce, and the other was not. Each year, two organisations publish an International Women’s Day theme. Most people assume they are variations of the same thing. They are not.

UN Women, a registered UN body whose mandate connects directly to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), publishes a theme grounded in global gender data, policy, and accountability. This year’s theme is “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.” On the other side is internationalwomensday.com, a private commercial website operated by Aurora Ventures, a London based marketing firm.

When The Guardian investigated it in late 2025, they found that major UK institutions, a supermarket chain, a major bank, the national broadcaster had all promoted its theme, believing they were following the UN. The University of Warwick removed a blog post and told the paper they were unaware they had been using an unofficial commercial platform.

The UN has publicly distanced itself from the website. Its 2026 event pack, built around the theme “Give to Gain,” retails for £184. This is not a British problem. The same pattern plays out here, every year, with Nigerian organisations just as likely to be misled and just as unlikely to have asked where the theme came from before putting it on a banner or creating an event around it.

“Asking women to ‘give’ more just to ‘gain’ equality is not a call to action. It is a description of the problem dressed up as a solution.” The framing of “Give to Gain” deserves scrutiny. Nigerian women already give. They give their labour formal and informal, paid and unpaid. They give their safety, navigating streets, offices and homes where gender-based violence is pervasive.

They give their ambitions, accommodating systems that were not designed with them in mind. Thirteen per cent of women aged fifteen to forty-nine have reported physical or sexual violence from an intimate partner. Asking these women to give more to deserve equality is not empowerment.

Contrast that with “Rights. Justice. Action.” language that places the obligation of change where it belongs: on institutions and those who hold power within them, not on women who have already been carrying far too much. There is a broader pattern at work here. International Women’s Day has, in many corporate contexts, been gradually hollowed out transformed from a day of political reckoning into what critics have called a marketing event akin to Valentine’s Day.

The flood of purple campaigns, striking poses, and panel discussions that vanish by March 9th is not neutral. It actively displaces the harder conversations.