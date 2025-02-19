Peru Threatens Hospital Over Shakira’s Leaked Medical Record

Share

Peruvian authorities have announced an investigation into the leaked medical record of renowned Columbia singer, Shakira.

New Telegraph reports that the 48-year-old singer was admitted to the emergency room for an abdominal condition on Saturday, forcing her to cancel a blockbuster Sunday show.

However, Shakira’s medical records were leaked on social media after her treatment at a Lima clinic.

Reacting to the incident, Peru’s National Health Service Watchdog’s Spokeswoman, Ruby Cubas threatened sanctions and hefty fines against the hospital, of which the investigation will last 25 days.

She said, “On Monday we were at the clinic, and we met the officials, they have given their explanation, which is confidential.”

According to AFP, the hospital where Shakira was treated, Delgado Clinic, also said it’s investigating what it tagged a “serious ethical breach of our code of conduct and regulations governing personal data processing.”

