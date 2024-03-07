Peru PM Resigns After Recording With Woman Leaked

Peru’s Prime Minister Alberto Otárola has resigned over allegations he attempted to use his influence to help a woman gain lucrative government contracts.

The scandal escalated last week when a Peruvian TV broadcaster aired audio clips of what it said were conversations between the two. Otárola, 57, has denied any wrongdoing.

A formal investigation has been launched into the allegations, reports the BBC. According to the Panorama programme, which first aired the clips over the weekend, the woman Otárola can be heard speaking to is Yaziré Pinedo, 25.

Ms Pinedo was reportedly awarded two contracts for work in the defence ministry in 2023 that earned her a total of 53,000 sol ($14,000; £11,000).