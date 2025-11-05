Peru Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Mexico Over Ex-PM’s Asylum Claim

Peru has announced it is breaking off diplomatic relations with Mexico after its government granted asylum to a former Peruvian prime minister facing charges for a 2022 coup attempt.

Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela expressed his “surprise and deep regret” after learning Betssy Chávez was being given refuge at the Mexican embassy in Peru, reports the BBC.

“Given this unfriendly act… the Peruvian government has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Mexico today,” Zela said. In response, Mexico’s foreign affairs ministry “rejected Peru’s unilateral decision as excessive and disproportionate”.