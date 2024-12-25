Personalities That Defined Nigerian Sports In 2024

Share

The year 2024 was a significant one for Nigerian sports as athletes and sports personalities made headlines for their achievements both on and off the field.

From record breaking accomplishments to moments of resilience and leadership, these individuals played a critical role in shaping the narrative of Nigerian sports in various ways, writes AJIBADE OLUSESAN.

William Troost-Ekong

The Super Eagles marched to the final of the 2024 African Cup of Nations hosted by Cote d’Ivoire, and at the heart of the run was Troost-Ekong, who was the playing captain of the team.

As captain of the Super Eagles, Troost-Ekong exemplified leadership throughout Nigeria’s 2024 AFCON campaign. The tournaments unearthed the gem that is not just Troost-Ekong as an accomplished defender but as a confident leader.

The defender was almost not making the tournament after being out of the team for about one year due to questions about his commitment and falling out with the then coach Jose Peseiro.

However, he arrived in Abidjan with a different proposition, and from the very first match, he showed the way for his compatriot in terms of dedication and guile.

Few players have led with such confidence, panache, and fearlessness on the field as the former Watford man, as he not only masterminded a defence line that looked impenetrable for most of the tournament but also contributed to the attacking efforts of the side as he emerged joint top scorer for the team with three goals, including the one in the final.

His early goal in the final against the Ivorians pulled him away from legendary Stephen Keshi in the list of Nigerian defenders with the most goals.

He showed his lion heart when he opened the goal account in that famous final and gave Nigeria hope, but the team ultimately fell 2-1 in a closely contested match.

Despite the loss, Troost-Ekong’s composure and dedication on the field were duly rewarded, as he was deservedly named the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament. As a result of that, he got a nomination for the CAF African Footballer of the Year Award. The former PAOK Salonika of Greece star was truly a star of the outgoing year.

Victor Osimhen

Osimhen’s year was marked by dramatic highs and lows. He maintained his mesmerizing form on the pitch but his activities on the pitch gained more attention.

He was scheduled to be that star of the 2024 AFCON; although he didn’t score as many goals, in fact, he managed just one throughout the campaign, his overall performance piloted the Eagles to the final of the tournament.

He literarily relegated the strikers’ selfish attitude and decided to play for the team knowing well that opposing defenders were always on him, thereby unlocking opportunities for other teammates with Ademola Lookman becoming the biggest beneficiary of this act.

However, Osimhen off the off-the-pitch situations caused more talking points than what he did on the pitch. His outburst against former Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, attracted widespread condemnation.

Finidi allegedly criticised the striker, questioning his patriotism after the then-Napoli star opted out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

Consequently, Osimhen hit social media in a video that went viral lambasting the coach. Football fans and pundits including ex-internationals slammed the footballer for the action. He was charged to apologise to the more senior Finidi but there is no record he heeded the advice and the matter appears to have died down.

Osimhen was in the news for another controversial reason when he fell out with Napoli after he insisted on leaving the club.

A move to Saudi Arabia and Chelsea collapsed because of what Osimhen’s camp referred to as the uncooperative attitude of the Italian club.

He eventually sealed a loan move to Galatasaray that was after the transfer window had closed in almost throughout Europe with only Turkey still open. He has since resumed banging in goals after scoring 12 times in just 15 matches in all competitions for the Turkish side.

Finidi George

Finidi is another Nigerian who defined the sports sector in the outgoing given the vent that surrounded him throughout this period. Finidi was the assistant coach to Peseiro as he worked closely with the Portuguese to guide the Eagles to the final of the 2024 AFCON.

However, it was no difficult decision for the Nigeria Football Federation to consider him for an interim role following the breakdown of negotiations between the NFF and the Portuguese over a new deal.

He managed two international friendly games winning against Ghana and losing to Mali. Weeks after that show, he was named the substantive manager of the national team following the failure of the NFF to secure an expatriate despite initiating the recruitment process. However, Finidi’s reign was a short one marked by controversy.

His assignment was so clear; the NFF wanted him to put the Eagles in the driving seat of the World Cup qualifying group, but his position complicated the problem as the team under him drew 2-2 with South Africa in Uyo and lost 2-1 to Benin Republic away to force them down to fifth on the log with just three points from four matches.

The situation was compounded when he allegedly criticised Osimhen for opting out of the matches as one of the reasons for the failure a situation which sparked an angry response from the then Napoli star and became the focal point of national debate.

However, the combination of these factors culminated in his eventual resignation after the NFF told him an expatriate would be appointed to head the coaching team.

Rena Wakama

Nigeria’s D’Tigress made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by reaching the basketball quarterfinals for the first time and most of the credit goes to coaching mastery of Rena Wakama.

Her tactical brilliance and motivational leadership earned her the title of Best Coach of the Women’s Olympic Basketball Tournament.

Under her guidance, D’Tigress showcased resilience, defeating heavyweights like Australia and elevating the profile of Nigerian women’s basketball on the global stage. Wakama’s success was a shining example of the growing influence of female coaches in Nigerian sports.

Folasade Oluwafemiayo

Nigeria’s reemphasised her dominance in para-sports with a breathtaking performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics by claiming seven medals (two gold, three silver, and two bronze) at the Games. However, Folasade Oluwafemiayo proved to be exceptional a breathtaking performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

She broke her own world record with a 166 kg lift in the para-powerlifting women’s up to 86 kg category, clinching a gold medal.

Her achievement not only added to Nigeria’s impressive medal haul but also inspired countless athletes across the nation. Mariam Eniola Bolaji:

A New Era in Badminton In a momentous achievement for both Nigeria and the African continent, Mariam Eniola Bolaji made history by becoming the first African athlete to win a badminton medal at the Paralympic Games.

The 18-year-old Nigerian star clinched the bronze medal in the women’s singles SL3 category at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, defeating Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna in straight sets, 21-9, 21-9.

This victory not only marks Nigeria’s first medal at the Paris Paralympics but also cements Bolaji’s name in the annals of African badminton history. Bolaji’s success has inspired a new generation of athletes to pursue excellence in badminton, a groundbreaking achievement that elevated the status of badminton in Nigeria and across the continent.

Wahid Enitan-Oshodi

Nigeria’s Wahid Enitan-Oshodi blazed the trail on the administrative front when he was unanimously elected as the 6th President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) two months ago.

His unanimous election during the Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, marked a pivotal moment for Nigerian sports leadership on the global stage.

Enitan-Oshodi’s elevation to the helm of the ATTF makes him the second Nigerian to lead the continental body, following in the footsteps of Engr Segun George, who held the position from 1988 to 1996. This milestone reflects Nigeria’s enduring influence in African table tennis and underscores Oshodi’s stature as a visionary sports administrator.

His appointment is particularly significant as he assumed the role after serving as the Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), where he gained a reputation for innovation and effective governance.

Oshodi succeeded Egypt’s Khaled El-Salhy, who led the ATTF for three terms, and he now carries the responsibility of driving the federation forward over the next four years.

The 40-member electorate unanimously supported Enitan-Oshodi, reflecting overwhelming delegate support for his leadership over the next four years. With this election, Oshodi is the only Nigerian heading a continental sports organisation.

Ademola Lookman

The Super Eagles forward is arguably the best of the year among the Nigerian sports personalities. Lookman was a beacon of excellence in 2024, no doubt.

He opened the year with an excellent showing at the AFCON 2024, where his three goals and two assists helped the Super Eagles to the final of the competition. He was quite decisive for Nigeria and his overall performance was rewarded with a slot in the Team of the Tournament.

